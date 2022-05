Fare In Public Transport In Kyiv May Be Resumed In Mid-May

In Kyiv, as early as mid-May, public transport fares may be resumed. This is evidenced by the draft decision registered on the website of the Kyiv City Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the document refers to the resumption of the operation of the automated system for accounting for fares in the city's urban passenger transport, regardless of the form of ownership.

"In order to account for fares in the urban passenger transport of the city of Kyiv, regardless of the form of ownership, it became necessary to resume the work of the automated system for accounting for fares," the explanatory note says.

In Kyiv, almost immediately after the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, public transport was stopped. However, the underground stations served as shelters for the people of Kyiv. After the resumption of public transport, travel became free.

