Over the past day, the invaders fired at Mykolaiv with multiple launch rocket systems using prohibited cluster shells.

This was reported in the Operational Command Pivden.

"The city of Mykolaiv is mercilessly shelled by multiple launch rocket systems using prohibited cluster shells. Trying to inflict maximum damage, the enemy hits residential and industrial quarters. As a result, gas communications, an electrical substation, industrial facilities and private houses were hit. On May 4, late in the evening, they also hit in the area of ​​the zoo, one of the schools was seriously damaged. Information about the victims is being specified," the Operational Command Pivden reported.

There were no active offensive actions aimed at advancing Russian troops towards Mykolaiv over the past day.

In the Mykolaiv and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to conduct combat operations and engineer the arrangement of the occupied positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 4, in the evening, Russian invaders attacked the center of Dnipro and damaged the railway facility.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine knocked out the invaders from several settlements on the border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.