Ukrzaliznytsia Resumes Running Of Intercity+ Kyiv-Dnipro Train From May 6

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint stock company has resumed regular running of the high-speed train Intercity+ Kyiv - Dnipro from May 6.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From May 6, the train will depart from Kyiv daily at 06:02 a.m., arriving in Dnipro at 01:30 p.m.

The train will depart from Dnipro at 01:50 p.m. and arrive in Kyiv at 09:11 p.m., before the curfew.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 4, Russian invaders attacked the center of Dnipro and damaged a railway facility.