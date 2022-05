Total State Debt Up 3.7% To USD 96.8 Billion In March

The overall state (direct and state-secured) debt of Ukraine in March increased by 3.7% or UAH 3.49 billion over February to USD 96.81 billion.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Public and state-guaranteed debt as of late March amounted to UAH 2,832.03 billion or USD 96.81 billion against UAH 2,730.08 billion or USD 93.32 billion, a month earlier.

The total amount of direct public debt as of March 31 amounted to UAH 2,524.18 billion (USD 86.28 billion) against UAH 2,406.11 billion (USD 82.25 billion) a month earlier.

At the same time, direct external debt increased from USD 47.46 billion to USD 50.37 billion over the month.

Direct domestic debt decreased in hryvnia equivalent from UAH 1,017.67 billion to UAH 1,050.66 billion (in dollar terms it decreased from USD 34.79 billion to USD 35.91 billion).

As of March 31, the government-guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 307.84 billion or USD 10.52 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the public debt increased by 8.52% or USD 7.69 billion to USD 97.95 billion.

In 2020, the total public debt increased by 6.9% from USD 84.4 billion to USD 90.3 billion.

In 2019, the state and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 6.05 billion, and decreased by UAH 170 billion in hryvnia equivalent.