The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed that the Ukrainian military managed to push the Russian invaders away from Kharkiv for about 40-50 kilometers, but they believe that despite the failures of the Russian Federation, it has not abandoned its plans to take the city.

This was stated by the official representative of the U.S. Department of Defense during a briefing.

In addition, the Pentagon still thinks that the Russian troops want to take Kharkiv.

He explained that although "technically" this does not refer to the area of ​​operation of the Joint Forces Operation from the industrial side, but "simply because of the geographical location, I mean, it looks like the Russians still have plans for Kharkiv. But... they haven't made any progress."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is provoking tension in the Transnistrian region of Moldova.

In addition, there is not a single intact tram left in Kharkiv, and the metro will not work for a long time.