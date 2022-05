In Spain, blogger Anatoly Shariy suspected of high treason by the Security Service of Ukraine has been detained.

The press service of the SSU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Law enforcement agencies of Spain detained A. Shariy on May 4, 2022. This became possible thanks to the close cooperation of the Security Service of Ukraine with the Office of the Prosecutor General, international partners and as a result of a multi-level special operation of Ukrainian law enforcement officers," the report says.

The SSU suspects Shariy of committing crimes under two articles of the Penal Code of Ukraine: 111 (high treason); 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other characteristics).

According to SSU investigators, he carried out illegal activities to the detriment of the national security of Ukraine in the information sphere.

"There is reason to believe that Anatoly Shariy acted on the orders of foreign structures. The evidence of the investigation is confirmed by a number of expert studies, which established that in the interviews and speeches of A. Shariy there are facts of his subversive activities against Ukraine. Last year he was declared suspected," noted in the SSU.

It is noted that at the moment all the necessary investigative and operational measures are underway to bring Shariy to justice before the law.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in early March, YouTube blocked Shariy's channel.

On August 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against Strana.ua editor-in-chief Guzhva, bloggers Shariy and his wife.