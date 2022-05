President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of journalist Oleksandr Makhov, who was killed on May 4 defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy said this in an evening video message, according to the official page of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) on Telegram.

"Since the first day of a full-scale war, he had been at the front. [He was] a volunteer, veteran of the ATO, a fighter of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade… battle near Izium. He was 36 years old. My sincere condolences to his relatives and friends. Let his son Vladyslav know: Russia will answer for this death. We will definitely win. I am sure that was Oleksandr's dream. And we will realize it," said Vladimir Zelenskyy.