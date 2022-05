6th Package Of EU Sanctions Against Russia Must Be Followed By 7th – Estonia’s Foreign Ministry

Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets believes that the EU should continuously increase economic pressure on the Russian Federation by introducing new packages of sanctions.

It is reported by the Yevropeiska Pravda online media with reference to the portal ERR.

In her opinion, new sanctions should apply to sectors of the Russian economy that have not yet been violated by restrictive measures.

"It is important to start discussing those sectors of the economy (of the Russian Federation), those sectors on which we have not yet been able to agree. There is such a step-by-step movement now, and this is the most important thing so that after the adoption of the sixth sanctions package, we begin moving towards the seventh package of sanctions," explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ursula von der Leyen presented the details of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including the oil embargo and the disconnection of the Russian Sberbank from SWIFT (an international interbank information transfer and payment system).

However, Hungary is against the oil embargo, even with the exception of Hungary and Slovakia.