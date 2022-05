The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has published an updated schedule of trains, which are delayed due to yesterday's shelling of the railway infrastructure by the Russian occupation forces. This is stated in the message of the carrier in Telegram.

As of 7 a.m., the following trains are running late:

Train 150 Chernivtsi - Poltava (+11:13 h);

Train 60 Chop - Kyiv (+10:22 h);

Train 25 Rakhiv - Odesa (+9:42 h);

Train 5 Ivano-Frankivsk - Zaporizhzhia (+9:41 h);

Train 120 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia (+9:32 h);

Train 1 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kharkiv (+8:41 h);

Train 232 Lviv - Dnipro (+7:22 h);

Train 42 Lviv - Dnipro (+7:14 h);

Train 45 Uzhhorod – Lozova (+6:51 h);

Train 749 Kyiv - Ivano-Frankivsk (+6:48 h);

Train 37 Uzhhorod - Odesa (+5:55 h);

Train 56 Rakhiv - Kyiv (+5:37 h);

Train 145 Lviv - Uzhhorod (+5:33 h);

Train 12 Lviv - Odesa (+5:30 h);

Train 86 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia (+4:57 h);

Train 30 Uzhhorod - Kyiv (+4:49 h);

Train 96 Rakhiv - Kyiv (+4:42 h);

Train 43 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kyiv (+4:40 h);

Train 13 Kyiv - Solotvyne (+3:59 h);

Train 50 Truskavets - Kyiv (+3:42 h);

Train 8 Chernivtsi - Kyiv (+3:38 h);

Train 136 Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi - Chernivtsi (+3:36 h);

Train 14 Solotvyne - Kyiv (+3:14 h);

Train 4 Zaporizhzhia - Lviv (+3:10 h);

Train 18 Lviv - Kharkiv (+3:07 h);

Train 82 Uzhhorod - Kyiv (+3 h);

Train 8 Odesa — Kharkiv (+2:21 h);

Train 92 Kharkiv - Odesa (+2:13 h);

Train 7 Kyiv - Chernivtsi (+2:08 h);

Train 49 Kyiv - Truskavets (+1:57 h);

Train 54 Odesa - Dnipro (+1:56 h);

Train 87 Zaporizhzhia - Kovel (+1:49 h);

Train 85 Zaporizhzhia - Lviv (+1:45 h);

Train 58 Vorokhta - Kyiv (+1:30 h);

Train 38 Zaporizhzhia - Lviv (+1:27 h);

Train 21 Kharkiv - Truskavets (+1:20 h);

Train 11 Odesa - Lviv (+1:19 h);

Train 81 Kyiv - Uzhhorod (+1:17 h);

Train 38 Odesa - Uzhhorod (+1:16 h);

Train 106 Odesa - Kyiv (+1:14 h);

Train 129 Kremenchuk - Ivano-Frankivsk (+1:12 h);

Train 105 Kyiv - Odesa (1:10 h);

Train 710 Lviv – Darnytsia (+5 h);

Train 705 Kyiv - Przemysl (+1 h);

Train 716 Przemysl - Kyiv (+4 h);

Train 774 Lviv – Darnytsia (+4 h).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 4, due to enemy shelling of railway stations, fifty trains were delayed in Ukraine.

Also on May 4, the Russian invaders attacked the center of Dnipro and damaged the railway facility.

On May 3, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, said that in one evening Russian troops hit six railway stations in central and western Ukraine.