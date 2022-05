The outside view of the United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Ying.

The United Nations launched its Energy Plan of Action to gain clean, affordable energy for all by 2030, a UN spokesman said, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

"The plan sets out steps for collective action by 30 entities of the world body and international organizations to achieve the massive pledge they made at the High-level Dialogue on Energy last September", – said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

That commitment included gaining access for 500 mln more people to electricity and 1 bln more to clean cooking solutions, the creation of 30 mln jobs in renewable energy and energy efficiency by 2025, said Dujarric. Clean, affordable energy by 2030 is crucial to addressing the climate emergency and net-zero emissions by 2050.

The spokesman also announced a new Energy Compact Action Network. Its goal is to match governments seeking support for their clean energy goals with governments and businesses that have pledged over $600 bln to support those commitments through energy compacts.

The United Nations announced coalitions to support energy access and transition for Nigeria and Santiago, Chile.