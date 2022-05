On Wednesday, May 4, another 344 people were evacuated within the Mariupol humanitarian corridor.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, 344 people were evacuated within the Mariupol humanitarian corridor. These are women, children and elderly people from Mariupol, Manhush, Berdiansk, Tokmak and Vasylivka. All of them have just arrived in Zaporizhzhia. Another little victory of ours," she wrote.

Vereshchuk thanked the workers of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross for their assistance in the evacuation, as well as the workers of the humanitarian column: drivers and employees of the State Emergency Service.

She added that the Mariupol humanitarian operation continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 3, buses with more than 100 citizens evacuated on May 1 from the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region) arrived in Zaporizhzhia.