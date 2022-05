Invaders Break Into Territory Of Azovstal On May 3, Bloody Battles Underway - Azov Commander Prokopenko

On May 3, the Russian invaders broke into the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region), now there are bloody battles.

The commander of the Azov Regiment Denys Prokopenko announced this in a video message published on the Regiment's Telegram channel on Wednesday, May 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is the second day, as the enemy broke into the territory of the plant. There are heavy bloody battles. I am proud of my soldiers who make inhuman efforts to restrain the onslaught of the enemy," he said.

Prokopenko expressed gratitude to the world community for the colossal support of the Mariupol garrison.

"The situation is extremely difficult, but no matter what, we continue to comply with the order to keep the defense," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to help evacuate all the wounded from the Azovstal plant.