The Russian occupation forces have launched a missile attack on the village of Trebukhiv in Kyiv region. Mayor of Brovary Ihor Sapozhko wrote about this on his Facebook page on Wednesday, May 4.

“Attention! There is information about a missile strike in the village of Trebukhiv. We are finding out the details," Sapozhko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, said that the Russian occupation forces were conducting heavy shelling of the city, explosions were heard.

In the evening on May 4, the Russian invaders attacked the center of Dnipro and damaged a railway facility.

On May 3, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, said that in one evening Russian troops hit six railway stations in the center and west of Ukraine.

Also on May 3, the invaders hit Transcarpathia for the first time since the beginning of the war.