Metinvest Ready To Take Out All Willing Employees And Members Of Their Families From Avdiivka

The Metinvest Group is ready to take out all the employees of the Avdiivka Coke Plant and their families from Avdiivka.

This is stated in the message of the Group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Metinvest does everything to preserve the life and health of its employees and protect them from enemy shelling. The company carries out the process of conservation of the Avdiivka Coke Plant (Avdiivka Coke), minimized the number of personnel working at the industrial sites of the plant. Everyone who can perform work remotely was transferred to remote mode in early March. However, specialists continue to work to ensure the storage of industrial capacities of the Avdiivka Coke during the period of hostilities. Most of them, unfortunately, were under enemy fire on May 3 after a work shift," it says.

According to the report, now the plant has seven shelters capable of accommodating 2,500 people, they are equipped with generators, medicines, drinking water and food in a volume sufficient for a long stay.

"Despite the difficult logistics and enemy shelling, the Metinvest Group is ready to take out all employees and members of their families who want to leave the dangerous place. Large-scale shelling of Avdiivka has not subsided for several weeks. There is no water in the city, periodically light and natural gas disappear due to hostilities," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, the Russian military fired at the Avdiivka Coke Plant (Donetsk region), according to operational information, 10 people were killed and 15 were wounded.

The Avdiivka Coke Plant is the largest coke and chemical plant in Europe and is part of the Metinvest Group.

Metinvest's major stockholders are the System Capital Management (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group (23.76%).

The 100-percent stake in the SCM belongs to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.