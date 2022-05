The Russian invaders have attacked the center of Dnipro and damaged a railway facility.

The mayor Borys Filatov stated this on the Telegram channel.

Filatov urged the locals not to leave bomb shelters.

In turn, the head of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, said that the blow was inflicted on the railway infrastructure.

"Russian troops continue to target the railway infrastructure. Another missile attack on the railway infrastructure in Dnipro," said the head of Ukrzaliznytsia.

According to Kamyshyn, railway workers were not injured as a result of the missile strike.

It has not yet been reported what object is in question.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosions thundered in Lviv on May 3. Residents of the city were urged to stay in shelters.

Kamyshyn, the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, said that in one evening Russian troops hit six railway stations in the center and west of Ukraine.

In addition, on May 3, the invaders hit Transcarpathia for the first time since the beginning of the war.