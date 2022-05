Arakhamia Confirms That Invaders Broken Through To Azovstal. Communication With Azov Restored

The Russian invaders were able to break into the territory of the Azovtsal plant. Nevertheless, communication with the Azov fighters has been restored.

David Arakhamia, MP and head of the Servant of the People faction, stated this in a commentary to Radio Liberty.

"For the second day, attempts to storm the plant continue. Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal," Arakhamia said.

However, he did not give details of what is happening at the plant.

Recall that today the fighters of Azov did not get in touch. And on the eve it became known that the invaders began to storm the plant, striking with artillery, aircraft, tanks and naval guns.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, now the invaders are preparing a "parade" in Mariupol, which they want to hold on May 9.

At the moment, communication has been lost with the Azov battalion, which remained at the Azovstal plant.

Investigators believe that the Russian bombing of the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater in Mariupol on March 16 is the deadliest attack against civilians carried out during the war in Ukraine.