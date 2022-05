War Will Be Long And Will Not End In May - NSDC Secretary Danilov

Russia's war against Ukraine will be long and will not end in May, and will also be fought on our territory, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov. It is reported by Strana.ua on Wednesday, May 4.

Danilov pointed out that he is not an optimist in the timing of the end of the war, but is confident in its long and protracted nature.

"If we talk now about this part of the "hot" phase of the war, then I am not optimistic from the point of view that it will end in April or May. It will be a long war - and it will continue, unfortunately, on our territory," the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

Danilov explained that the duration of hostilities will depend on the actions of the Ukrainian army and the help of foreign partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that the Russian military is trying to act under the situation and adapt to the tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would not allow Ukraine to be drawn into a "diplomatic swamp," which would mean a frozen conflict with Russia.

Losses of personnel of Russian troops for May 3 increased by 300 to 24,500 killed, also the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 15 tanks and 3 cruise missiles.