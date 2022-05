On May 3, the Russian military shelled villages near Rubizhne (Luhansk region), as a result of the shelling, 2 priests were killed.

Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, the orks opened fire on the villages near Rubizhne. As a result of a fragmental wound, the acting abbot of the St. Iliinskyi Monastery in the village of Varvarivka and the rector of the church of St. Feodosii of Chernihiv in Mykhailivka itself, Hieromonk Parfenii, was killed," he wrote.

It is also reported that in Luhansk region since late February, at least 15 religious buildings were damaged as a result of enemy shelling, and ministers of churches were also injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier it was reported that the invaders destroyed 70% of Rubizhne.

Haidai also said that the invaders want to deliberately create famine in Luhansk region and strike at food warehouses and the water supply system.

Over the past 24 hours, on May 3, the Russian occupiers inflicted 34 strikes on residential areas of Luhansk region. As a result, a woman from Lysychansk and a man from Popasna were killed.