Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who recently made a number of anti-Semitic statements, openly admires Nazi Germany. This is indicated in the materials transferred to Guildhall by Ukrainian intelligence.

On the recordings, which were made during the informal communication of Sergey Lavrov with representatives of the diplomatic corps of the CIS countries, Lavrov admires the successes of East and West Germany at the Olympic Games and emphasizes that they were the result of the correct doping system based on Nazi developments in concentration camps.

"Then even someone calculated that if you add (medals - ed.) FRG and the GDR, they would be almost the first. The competent doping system was based on Nazi developments from concentration camps," said Sergey Lavrov.

The edition published the entire episode of this conversation at a meeting of CIS representatives.

Recall that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov publicly stated that Jews are allegedly "the most fierce anti-Semites." The Russian Foreign Minister compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler, saying that the latter also had Jewish roots.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry reacted to such statements by Sergey Lavrov, saying that "the remarks of Foreign Minister Lavrov are both an unforgivable and scandalous statement, and a terrible historical mistake."

We also recall that the Russian national team was prohibited from performing under the national flag and performing the national anthem at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang in 2018, Tokyo in 2020 and Beijing in 2022 for violating anti-doping rules by Russia. Doping scandals have accompanied the Russian national team since 2015.