Invaders Deliberately Destroy Warehouses With Food. Food Stocks In Rubizhne And Popasna Left For Week

The invaders want to deliberately create famine in Luhansk region and strike at food warehouses and the water supply system.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this in Telegram.

“Every day the situation at the front makes it impossible to deliver humanitarian cargo to Popasna and Rubizhne. The situation there is very difficult now, we can’t bring anything there and evacuate people, because the invaders shoot everything there,” Haidai said.

He spoke not only about the shortage of food, but also with water and personal hygiene products.

“We are still trying to deliver food on the outskirts of the city. Perhaps people will only have enough for a week and that’s it,” Haidai added.

According to him, Russian troops deliberately strike at food warehouses, elevators, hospitals and headquarters with humanitarian aid in order to worsen the situation of the civilian population. Fire spotters help them in this.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, over the past 24 hours, on May 3, Russian invaders inflicted 34 strikes on residential areas of Luhansk region. As a result, a woman from Lysychansk and a man from Popasna were killed.

In addition, Haidai said that it was impossible to evacuate hundreds of residents from Popasna because of the shelling.