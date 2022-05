Volume Of Trading On Perspektiva Stock Exchange Up 6.6 Times To UAH 3.5 Billion In April

In April, 3,870 transactions worth UAH 3.52 billion were concluded on the Perspektiva stock exchange, which is 6.6 times more than in March.

The stock exchange said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During April, 3,870 transactions worth UAH 3.52 billion (6.6 times more than in March) were concluded on the Perspektiva stock exchange, since the beginning of the year - 11,350 transactions worth UAH 43.27 billion (-44% compared to January-April 2021)," it says.

In April, 7,700 transactions worth UAH 4.4 billion were concluded on the stock exchanges of Ukraine (2.5 times more than in March 2022), since the beginning of the year - 20,100 transactions worth UAH 99.6 billion (-34% compared to January-April 2021).

Since the beginning of the year, debt instruments have traditionally dominated in the trading structure on the stock exchanges of Ukraine: government bonds - 99.60% (including 95.88% - government domestic loan bonds, 3.72% - government foreign loan bonds), corporate bonds and city loan bonds - 0.35%, shares, collective investment scheme securities, fixed-term contracts - 0.05%.

The share of the Perspektiva stock exchange in the total exchange turnover in April is 79% (in the total number of transactions - 51%), in January-April - 44% (in government bonds - 44%, in the repo market - 57%, in the total number of transactions - 60%).

The continued decline in the volume of trading on the stock exchanges of Ukraine is explained by both martial law and more than two months of regulatory restrictions, in particular, the ban on the conclusion of agreements on the lion's share of securities issues, except for war bonds.

Nevertheless, thanks to the activity of individuals-buyers of war bonds, the number of individual investors and agreements concluded at the Perspektiva stock exchange and the exchange market as a whole is steadily growing and reaches its maximum monthly values in recent years.

The number of transactions with government bonds on the Perspektiva stock exchange in 2 months increased 1.7 times: from 2,254 in February to 3,869 in April.

According to the NBU, as of April 24, 8,800 individuals became the owners of war bonds based on the results of 12,200 transactions in the primary and secondary markets for UAH 2.1 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, 2,980 transactions worth UAH 0.53 billion were concluded on the Perspektiva stock exchange, which is 97% less than in February.