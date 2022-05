The National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine (Securities Commission) and the Polish Financial Supervision Commission (KNF) signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and exchange of information in the field of capital market supervision on May 4.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, when there is war in our country, our international partners continue to support Ukraine and its economic condition. The agreement with the Polish financial regulator will allow us to effectively analyze information, increase investor protection and transparency of the domestic capital market," the head of the Securities Commission Ruslan Mahomedov is quoted in the message.

The Securities Commission and the Polish financial regulator agreed to develop a plan to improve the information exchange process to the extent permitted by the national legislation of the parties.

Such cooperation will contribute to greater protection of investors in the capital markets of Ukraine and Poland, greater transparency and reliability of transactions.

According to the report, the Securities Commission is always open and ready for fruitful and effective work with the world community in the direction of developing capital markets and improving the investment attractiveness of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Securities Commission will analyze the involvement of residents and companies of the Russian Federation in domestic capital markets in order to reduce their influence and minimize threats to the financial markets of Ukraine.