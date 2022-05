Hidden Mobilization In Russia. Who Is Taken To War In Ukraine

In Russia, there is a hidden mobilization, "volunteers" from among the Russian "Cossacks" of the Rostov region and the Krasnodar Krai are taken to the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine on Telegram.

They also take away citizens who have lost their jobs due to international sanctions and former military personnel living in other post-Soviet countries.

In the military commissariats of the Primorsky Krai, Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions, work is being carried out to find those who want to take part in hostilities. They offer the conclusion of short-term contracts for three months with training at training grounds. "Volunteers" are promised RUB 200,000 and up of wages.

Preparatory measures are being taken in case of a sharp deterioration in the situation at the front in Ukraine.

"Campaign events are subject to significant distrust from the potential "mobilized." Indeed, information about a significant number of people killed in the war with Ukraine begins to spread in the Russian Federation. Many of those who at the beginning of the war signed "short-term contracts" were unable to return home after the formal expiration of contracts. There also are problems with the real receipt of the promised funds - the military occupiers either cannot receive money at all, or receive much smaller amounts," the Main Intelligence Directorate said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on general mobilization within 90 days from the date of entry into force of the decree.

In mid-March, the mobilization of those liable for military service who were not included in the category of reservists of the first stage began.