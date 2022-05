Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who recently made a number of anti-Semitic statements, reportedly admires certain actions of Nazi Germany.

That’s according to a tape handed over to Guildhall by a source with the Ukrainian intelligence.

In the recording made during Sergei Lavrov's informal talks with CIS diplomats, Lavrov purportedly admires the successes of East and West Germany at the Olympic Games, emphasizing that they were the result of a correct doping system based on Nazi research conducted in concentration camps.

“Back then, someone even calculated that if you add up (medals - ed.) gained by the FRG and the GDR, they would be almost on top. A smart doping system was based on Nazi developments from concentration camps,” says the voice on the tape, purportedly that of Sergei Lavrov.

Below we publish the entire episode of this conversation at a meeting of CIS representatives:

Recall that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov publicly stated that the Jews were supposedly "the most bitter anti-Semites." The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry compared Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, saying that the latter also had Jewish roots.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry reacted to such statements by Sergei Lavrov, saying that "the remarks of Foreign Minister Lavrov are both an unforgivable and scandalous statement, as well as a terrible historical mistake."

We also recall that the Russian team was banned from performing under the national flag and performing the national anthem at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang in 2018, Tokyo in 2020, and Beijing in 2022 for violating anti-doping rules. Doping scandals have accompanied the Russian national team since 2015.