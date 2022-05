The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled the assault of the Russian invaders in the area of the village of Orikhove, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy carried out assault actions in the direction of the village of Orikhove, it has no success," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, in the South Buh direction, in order to destroy the fortification equipment of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy used artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and tanks’ armament along the entire collision line.

Also, the enemy intensified hostilities in the area of the settlement of Tomyna Balka, Kherson region.

In the Besarabian direction, the situation remains tense and controlled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops are advancing in the area of Shandryholove (Donetsk region) in the Lyman direction.