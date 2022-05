6xth Package Of Sanctions Against Russia Includes Oil Embargo And Disconnection Of Russian Sberbank From SWIFT

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has presented the details of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including the oil embargo and the disconnection of Russian Sberbank from SWIFT (international interbank system for transferring information and making payments).

She announced this on Wednesday, May 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we will propose to ban all Russian oil in Europe. It will be a complete ban on the import of oil from Russia, delivered by sea and through pipelines, crude and refined oil," she said.

The President of the European Commission noted that the introduction of an oil embargo will not be easy, since some EU countries are highly dependent on Russian oil.

Besides, the 6th package of sanctions includes disconnection from SWIFT of two more large Russian banks, as well as a ban on broadcasting in the EU to three Russian state broadcasters.

In addition, von der Leyen said that the EU has a list of Russian military who committed crimes in Bucha (Kyiv region), who will be blacklisted.

Von der Leyen noted that the new package of sanctions also includes a ban on European accountants, consultants and political strategists from providing services to Russian companies.

