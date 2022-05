The Ukrainian military, who are on the territory of the Azovstal plant, today, May 4, did not get in touch with the mayor of the city. There was still contact on Tuesday. The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, spoke about this on the air of the United News telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports.

“Unfortunately, communication with the guys was lost today. There is no connection to understand what is happening. Yesterday there was communication, but today there is none,” Boichenko said, answering a question about the current situation in the Azovstal area.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 3, servicemen of the Azov special forces regiment, who have been holding the defense in Mariupol for more than 2 months, reported that the Russian military had stormed the Azovstal metallurgical plant.

On May 2, the Ministry of Defense said that Mariupol was practically under the complete control of the Russian military, but the Ukrainian military continued to hold the territory of the Azovstal plant.

Earlier, the fighters of the Azov regiment published a video showing a chronicle of the defense of Mariupol from Russian invaders.