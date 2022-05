The Russian invaders have already damaged 400 healthcare institutions, another 40 medical institutions have been destroyed to the ground and cannot be restored.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Ministry of Health with reference to the words of Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

During a meeting with representatives of the international human rights organization Amnesty International, Liashko said that bullets and shells of the Russian military had already damaged 400 healthcare facilities, and another 40 medical facilities were completely destroyed.

"Due to the destruction of hospitals, hundreds of thousands of people have lost uninterrupted access to the necessary medical care. In many front-line regions, patients' access to important medicines is limited. In addition, the Russian military continues to block humanitarian convoys that could deliver medicines to the temporarily occupied territories. Such actions of the Russians are terrorism," the statement said.

The Minister of Health noted that the Ministry of Health will cooperate with Amnesty International to help record the gross violations that the Russian military is committing against the civilian population of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of April 14, since the full-scale Russian invasion, 324 hospitals have been damaged in Ukraine, 24 of them have been completely destroyed.