Russia is artificially escalating the situation in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic in order to pull Ukrainian troops from Donbas and the south of the country.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense announced this in a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russians are escalating the situation in Transnistria to use it as a psychological attack against Ukraine and are looking for ways to disperse the forces of the Ukrainian army during a difficult defense campaign to protect the Ukrainian Donbas and the south of the country," the statement says.

The Main Intelligence Directorate notes that, realizing the lack of noticeable success in the so-called special operation against Ukraine and the effectiveness of the actions of Ukrainian units, the occupation command is trying to create zones of instability near the Ukrainian border and the appearance of a threat of attack by Russian and pro-Russian armed groups from the territory of Transnistria.

According to experts, the number of really combat-ready and motivated personnel of the unit of the operational group of Russian troops in the Transnistrian region does not exceed 300 people, whose task is to protect ammunition depots in the village of Cobasna.

More than half of all stored ammunition has expired and cannot be transported, only 7,000-8,000 tons are serviceable and can be used.

About two-thirds of all military equipment on the territory of Transnistria is completely or partially incompetent, and there are also no material resources and production capacities for its repair and restoration.

The Main Intelligence Directorate believes that Transnistria can potentially be used as a springboard for establishing supply lines and ensuring the deployment of the Russian group on the territory of Moldova, but this will become possible only if a land corridor with Russia is created through the territory of the southern regions of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the situation in Transnistria, noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are aware of the number of Russian troops there and are ready for a possible escalation and any development of events.

On May 1, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that Russia continues to prepare Transnistria for war with Ukraine, in particular, it plans to organize provocations for the May holidays.