Invaders Massively Sew Uniform Of AFU In Tokmak Of Zaporizhzhia Region And Changing Into It

The Russian invaders organized mass tailoring of the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Tokmak of Zaporizhzhia region, and are changing into it.

The Operational Command Pivden [South] of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since yesterday, in Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders began mass tailoring and dressing up their servicemen in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is possible that such "mummery" units will carry out provocative actions in order to compromise the Ukrainian military in the occupied territories and attack on the lines of confrontation by the sabotage and reconnaissance groups," command reports.

During the past 24 hours on the Kherson and Mykolaiv directions, the enemy continued the engineering improvement of their positions.

It did not conduct active offensive operations, but fired from artillery and armored vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned under control 4 settlements near the administrative border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault of Russian invaders in the area of ​​Orekhiv of Zaporizhzhia region.