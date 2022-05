More Than Hundred Bodies Of Military Mobilized In RF Delivered To Morgue In Horlivka - General Staff

In Horlivka, Donetsk region, more than a hundred bodies of mobilized Russian servicemen who were killed in Zaporizhzhia region were delivered to the morgue. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The General Staff told about the situation in the Zaporizhzhia direction over the past day. It is noted that the Russian invaders carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Orikhov, unsuccessfully.

"In Horlivka, more than 100 bodies of mobilized Russian servicemen of the 1st Army Corps, who were killed in the territory of Zaporizhzhia region, were delivered to the central morgue," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Tuesday, May 3, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 12 enemy attacks in Donbas.

On May 3, the Armed Forces did not allow the enemy to advance in the direction of Lyman and Sloviansk in Donetsk region.

During the day on May 2, the Ukrainian military destroyed 8 enemy air targets.

Russian troops in Donbas concentrated their main efforts on the offensive southward of Izium in Kharkiv region, as well as on establishing control over key settlements in Luhansk region. They are looking for weaknesses in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south.