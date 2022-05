Russian troops are advancing in the area of Shandryholove in the Lyman direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk and Tavriiske directions, in order to constrain actions, the invaders firing at the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the invaders carried out assault actions in the area of ​​​​the Popasna, Luhansk region, and the fighting continues.

In Mariupol, the Russian occupiers continue to inflict airstrikes and carry out a fiery defeat of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Azovstal area.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the enemy to advance in the direction of Lyman and Sloviyansk, Donetsk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the offensive of the Russian military in the direction of the settlement of Dovhenke, Kharkiv region.

In Horlivka, Donetsk region, more than a hundred bodies of mobilized Russian servicemen who died in Zaporizhzhia region were delivered to the morgue.