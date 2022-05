Over the past 24 hours, May 3, the Russian occupiers inflicted 34 strikes on residential areas of the Luhansk region. As a result, a woman from Lysychansk and a man from Popasna were killed.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, Haidai said that over the past day on May 3, every city in Luhansk region suffered from enemy shelling.

According to him, 10 shelling cases in Lysychansk, 8 - Severodonetsk, 10 more – Popasna and Hirske communities were carried out.

At the same time, 45 houses and other objects were damaged, 4 houses were damaged in Severodonetsk, 12 - in Lysychansk, 7 - in Orekhove, 6 - in Rubizhne, 4 - in Hirske, 4 - in Popasna, and 2 - in Vrubivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, it is impossible to evacuate hundreds of residents from Popasna due to shelling.

Earlier, Haidai said that the situation at the front would change in two weeks, it would be worse for the Russia.