The Ministry of Defense of Belarus has decided to conduct a sudden check of the reaction forces of the Armed Forces, which will include, in particular, the transfer of units and subunits to certain areas.

This is stated in the press service of the department.

So, it is reported that the activities to check the reaction forces of the Armed Forces started on Wednesday, May 4.

In addition, the department emphasized that such a check of the response forces of the country's Armed Forces does not pose a threat to either neighboring states or the European community as a whole.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Republic of Belarus adopted a bill providing for the death penalty "for attempted acts of terrorism."

Meanwhile, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia is removing damaged armored vehicles from Belarus.