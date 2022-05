At the site of a major accident in Rivne region, where a minibus, a fuel truck, and a passenger bus collided, police investigators found 27 remains of the dead.

Adviser to the Minister of Interior Affairs Anton Herashchenko has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a fuel truck, a shuttle bus, and a car collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway. At first, it was reported that 16 people died as a result of the accident.

The fatal car accident occurred near the village of Sytne, Dubno district on May 3 at about 7:20 p.m. The vehicles caught fire as a result of the collision.