3 Power Stations Damaged By Missile Strike On Lviv, Part Of City Without Electricity - Mayor Sadovyi

As a result of missile attacks on Lviv, 3 power stations were damaged, 1 person was wounded. Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi wrote about this on his Facebook page on Tuesday, May 3.

"3 power substations are damaged. Two pumping stations are without current. We are resuming water supply through alternative sources of electricity. Previously, one person was wounded," he said.

Sadovyi noted that there is no electricity in part of the city.

The elimination of a fire at one of the electrical substations continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosions thundered in Lviv on May 3. Residents of the city were urged to stay in shelters.

On May 3, in connection with enemy shelling of railway substations, a number of Ukrzaliznytsia trains will depart with a delay.

Also on May 3, Russian occupation forces fired at the Avdiivka Coke Plant, killing at least 10 people.