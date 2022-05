For the first time during the war, the Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Transcarpathia.

The head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration Viktor Mykyta announced this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, May 3.

"A missile hit at an object in the mountainous region of Transcarpathia. Services are working on the spot, we are clarifying information about damage and possible victims," Mykyta wrote.

Details of enemy shelling appeared on the Facebook page of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration.

"An enemy missile hit one of the railway substations near the station in Volovets. At objects within a radius of 500 m, windows were broken, the wreckage of the missile damaged cars nearby. Information about the victims is being clarified," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosions thundered in Lviv on May 3. Residents of the city were urged to stay in shelters.

Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, said that in one evening Russian troops hit six railway stations in the center and west of Ukraine.

Also on May 3, Russian occupation forces fired at the Avdiivka Coke Plant, killing at least 10 people.