Intelligence received lists of graduates of the "Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School" who died in Ukrai

Dozens of graduates of the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School, which trains special and military intelligence officers, died or were injured during Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Oleksandr V. Danylyuk, head of the Center for Defense Reforms, coordinator of the interagency platform for countering hybrid threats, which operates within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, stated on his Facebook page this with reference to data from Ukrainian intelligence.

"Ukrainian intelligence has received lists of Russian servicemen, graduates of the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School, who died or were injured during the Russian aggression against Ukraine," informed Olexander V. Danylyuk.

"There are 58 persons on the lists. The Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School trains special and military intelligence officers and is known as the "Novosibirsk GRU School," the head of the Center for Defense Reforms has informed.

Recall, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the invasion to Ukraine, the Russian side has lost about 24,200 servicemen killed.