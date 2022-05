A collision of a fuel truck, a shuttle bus and a passenger car occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway. As a result of the accident, 16 people were killed. This is stated in the message of the National Police on Facebook on Tuesday, May 3.

"A fatal accident involving a fuel truck, a shuttle bus and a passenger car occurred today, May 3, at about 7:20 p.m. on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Sytne, Dubenskyi district. As a result of the collision, vehicles caught fire. According to preliminary information, 16 people were killed. Now it is known about six injured," it was reported.

Due to an accident, traffic on the Kyiv-Chop highway on this section is completely blocked.

