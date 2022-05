Russian Troops Hit Six Railway Stations In Evening In Center And West Of Ukraine

Tonight, Russian troops hit six railway stations in the center and in the west of Ukraine. This was announced on the Telegram channel by the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company Oleksandr Kamyshyn on Tuesday, May 3.

"Tonight, Russian troops hit six stations in the center and in the west of Ukraine. Among the railway workers and passengers, according to operational information, there were no casualties. 14 passenger trains were detained. The first of them have already left, the rest will leave within 2 hours," it was reported.

Kamyshyn also wrote that the damage to the railway infrastructure is heavy, the details will be clarified after the end of the air raid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosions thundered in Lviv on May 3. Residents of the city were urged to stay in shelters.

On May 3, in connection with enemy shelling of railway substations, a number of Ukrzaliznytsia trains will depart with a delay.

Also on May 3, Russian occupation forces fired at the Avdiivka Coke Plant, killing at least 10 people.