Explosions Thunder In Lviv. City Residents Urged To Stay In Shelters

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said that explosions thundered in the city. He urged all residents to stay in shelters. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"Explosions are heard in Lviv. Everyone stay in shelters," wrote the mayor of the city.

Sadovyi later added that electricity was partially missing after the strikes on the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 40 cars were damaged or destroyed due to a missile strike on Lviv on April 18.

It was also reported that the number of victims due to a missile strike on Lviv, inflicted by the Russians on the morning of April 18, increased to seven.

In addition, among 11 victims of a missile strike by Russian invaders in Lviv, there was a three-year-old boy from Kharkiv.

Earlier, Sadovyi announced that the Russian military had attacked Lviv near the airport.

In early April, Sadovyi said that the city had begun installing the first town of container houses, which is designed for 350 people, for displaced citizens.