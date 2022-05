The Embassy of Cyprus is gradually resuming work in Kyiv. The Cypriot flag has already been raised on the building of the diplomatic mission. This is stated in the message of press service of the Embassy.

“Cyprus Embassy is gradually resuming its activity in Kyiv, in line with Cyprus consistent support to Ukraine in matters of principle. The Cyprus flag is flying again in Kyiv as of 3rd May. Lina Themistokleous, Head of Mission, has never left the territory of Ukraine and stayed in the war-ravaged Ukraine since 24th of February, and is now happy to welcome and assemble her team back, where it belongs,” reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Swedish Embassy is returning to Kyiv.

On Monday, May 2, United States Charge d'Affaires ad interim to Ukraine Kristina A. Kvien announced the resumption of the U.S. Embassy work in Ukraine.

Last week, we reported that on April 29, the Azerbaijani Embassy resumed work in Kyiv.

And on April 27, the Austrian Embassy returned to the Ukrainian capital.

In addition, on April 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the embassies of Turkey, Lithuania and Slovenia had resumed their work in Kyiv. The head of state called on other countries to return their diplomatic missions to the Ukrainian capital.