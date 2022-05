Israel Ready To Increase Military Assistance To Ukraine After Lavrov's Words About "Jew" Hitler - Media

Israel is inclined to support the sending of defensive weapons to Ukraine. The corresponding decision was discussed after the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the "Jewish origin of Adolf Hitler." This was reported by the Times of Israel on Tuesday, May 3.

Israel hoped to support the sending of defensive weapons to Ukraine symbolically in order to maintain ties with Russia, but after evidence of the atrocities of the Russian military appeared, the state accused Russia of war crimes. Also, the opinion in Israel began to change after the statements of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The report came as ties between Israel and Russia have frayed following a claim by Kremlin Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Adolf Hitler had Jewish heritage, in an attempt to explain Moscow’s attempts to “denazify” Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is Jewish,” it was reported.

Israel summoned the Russian ambassador for clarification, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Russia's comments "crossed a line," though it was unclear whether the dispute would have broader diplomatic implications, the edition points out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Jews the most ardent anti-Semites, and announced the presence of Jewish blood from Adolf Hitler.

On May 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced that anti-Semitic attacks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov towards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jews are absolutely unacceptable.

In Germany, Lavrov's statement about Hitler's Jewish blood was called absurd.