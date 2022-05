Along the administrative border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the control point of the enemy army, 3 warehouses with ammunition, 1 warehouse with petrol, oil and lubricants, and several points of concentration of manpower and equipment were destroyed. This is stated in the message of the South Operational Command on Facebook on Tuesday, May 3.

Enemy drones were destroyed over Mykolaiv region, one of which could launch bomb attacks.

Another UAV was destroyed in Odesa region, when it was trying to enter from the sea. It was drowned.

"Our rocket and artillery units have completed more than 40 fire missions. Along the administrative border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the control point of the enemy army, 3 warehouses with ammunition, 1 with petrol, oil and lubricants and several points of concentration of manpower and equipment were destroyed. The total losses are being specified," it was reported.

The northwestern part of the Black Sea remains blocked for shipping, is under the control of the ship group of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. The likelihood of missile strikes throughout Ukraine also remains high.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, the Armed Forces did not allow the enemy to advance in the direction of Lyman and Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

During the day on May 2, the Ukrainian military destroyed eight enemy air targets.