According to the law, foreign passports should be returned to former president Petro Poroshenko after the expiration of the restrictions.

The lawyer of the ex-president Ihor Holovan told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"There are no grounds to keep them (foreign passports), but I have no authority to comment on this," the lawyer said.

According to him, at the moment there are no restrictions on Poroshenko.

At the same time, as Ukrainian News Agency was told in law enforcement agencies, since Poroshenko's preventive measure has not been extended, the Migration Service must return his foreign passports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, former President Petro Poroshenko cannot travel abroad, despite the expiration of restrictions on his case.

The ban on traveling abroad was lifted from Poroshenko. The term of the measure of restraint in the form of a personal obligation for former President Petro Poroshenko has expired, it was not extended.

Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, accused ex-president Petro Poroshenko of creating one of the reasons for the full-scale invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine - fixing the course towards NATO membership in the Constitution.

Poroshenko appeared on the story of the American TV channel with a machine gun in his hands to talk about his readiness to defend Kyiv from the Russian invasion.