The Russian occupation troops shelled the Avdiivka coke and chemical plant, killing at least 10 people. This was announced by the chairman of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on Facebook on Tuesday, May 3.

"At least 10 killed, 15 wounded - these are the consequences of the shelling of the Avdiivka coke and chemical plant by the Russian invaders. These figures are operational. The information will still be clarified and the number of victims, probably, could be more," Kyrylenko wrote.

The head of the administration also said that the Russians knew exactly where they were aiming, since the workers had just completed their shift and were waiting at the bus stop for a bus that was supposed to take them home from the plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 3, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhii Haidai, said that Russian occupying troops dropped aerial bombs on a grain elevator in Rubizhne, Luhansk region, as a result of which all agricultural products in it were destroyed.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, at least 3,153 civilians were killed as a result of hostilities, and at least 3,316 more have been injured or wounded.

At the same time, the number of killed children on May 2 increased by 1 to 220, the number of injured - by 1 to 406 since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.