The Verkhovna Rada has approved Ukraine's accession to the Convention on the Transboundary Effects of Industrial Accidents.

317 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of Bill No. 0140 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill was developed by the State Emergency Service in pursuance of the order of the Cabinet of Ministers regarding Ukraine's accession to the Convention on the Transboundary Effects of Industrial Accidents, and in accordance with Article 4 of the Law "On International Treaties of Ukraine."

According to the explanatory note, the adoption of the bill will contribute to improving the system for preventing, preparing, responding to and eliminating the consequences of industrial accidents of a transboundary nature, the possibility of receiving assistance under the Convention to increase the capacity of Ukraine and the exchange of experience in these areas and the use of the Convention as an additional legal mechanism to resolve issues of the impact of accidents that occurred in the territory of the neighboring country, the consequences of which spread to the territory of Ukraine.

