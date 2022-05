Hundreds Of Residents Cannot Be Evacuated From Popasna Due To Shelling - Haidai

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that hundreds of residents in Popasna want to evacuate, but because of the shelling, it is dangerous to do so. He wrote about this on Facebook.

“There are hundreds of residents in Popasna who want to leave, they don’t want to be occupied. But now we can’t organize an evacuation, because of the shelling it is extremely dangerous. People are in an extremely difficult situation in bomb shelters. All possible communications in the city are absent. Popasna has been destroyed so much so that the old-timers cannot recognize their native places from the photo," Haidai wrote.

However, according to Haidai, residents have the opportunity to go to safer villages.

Also today it was managed to deliver a humanitarian cargo to Kamyshevakha, and two people were taken away on the way back.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Haidai said that the situation at the front would change in 2 weeks, it would be worse for the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that in Luhansk region only a few agree to evacuate.

The invaders also bombed a grain elevator in Luhansk region, which would be enough for 120 million people.