Within two weeks, the situation at the front will change thanks to decisions made by Western partners. For the Russian invaders, it will only get worse, Serhii Haidai, the Chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said in a video message on Facebook on Tuesday, May 3.

In Luhansk, a hospital is packed with the corpses of Russian invaders, whom no one can identify, as well as "torn" militants, the Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration said.

"Things will start to change sometime in two weeks. And the number of battles, of course, will increase, but also the decisions that the West made to help us, so they are implemented up to two weeks. And in two weeks we will already see changes, in principle... It will be worse for them," Haidai stressed.

On April 30, the United States Department of Defense showed loading of a batch of M113 armored personnel carriers for sending to Ukraine.

On April 29, servicemen of the U.S. National Guard began training the Ukrainian military in the use of artillery mounts, which have already begun to enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Training will take place in Germany.

On April 28, the ordinance considering the Lend-Lease law was considered in the U.S. House of Representatives. Under it the Ukrainian military will be able to receive weapons and resources under an accelerated program. Later, this document was signed by U.S. President Joe Biden. This is the second case in the history of the U.S. when the Lend-Lease law was applied. Last time it was during the Second World War.