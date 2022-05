2 Women Killed As Result Of Airstrikes On Azovstal On May 2

As a result of air bombardments by the Russian military of the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region), 2 women were killed.

This is stated in the message of the Azov regiment in the Telegram channel.

"After yesterday's massive airstrikes on the territory of the Azovstal plant by the Russian invaders, it became known of the deaths of 2 civilian women. We call for the urgent introduction of a ceasefire and the extension of the evacuation of citizens to safe territories controlled by Ukraine!" the statement says.

In a video published by the Azov, the man says that about 10 civilians were also injured as a result of air bombardments.

Recall, on Monday, May 2, the Ministry of Defense said that Mariupol is practically under the complete control of the Russian military, the Ukrainian military continues to hold the territory of the Azovstal plant.

We also wrote that the fighters of the Azov regiment published a video showing a chronicle of the defense of Mariupol from Russian invaders.

In addition, last night the Mariupol city council announced the continuation of the evacuation of people from the city today, May 3.